FILE PHOTO: Czech President Milos Zeman gestures in Vienna, Austria April 3, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech President Milos Zeman will go into hospital on Thursday and may remain there until Sunday, his spokesman said on Wednesday, adding there was no serious health issue.

Zeman, 75, had a medical check at the end of September which did not identify any major problem or disease. The president has been suffering from peripheral neuropathy in his feet and he walks with a stick.