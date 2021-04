FILE PHOTO: Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends the annual news conference of acting Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (not pictured) in Moscow, Russia January 17, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday it would quickly respond to the Czech Republic’s latest move to slash the number of Russian diplomats in its Prague embassy.

“At the moment Prague is on the path to destroying relations,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at her weekly briefing. “We will respond shortly.”