Russia to respond in kind after Czech expulsion of two embassy staff: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will respond in kind after the Czech government declared two staff at the Russian embassy in Prague persona non grata and ordered them to leave, the RIA news agency cited Vladimir Dzhabarov, a senior Russian lawmaker, as saying on Friday.

Prague announced its move earlier on Friday after what Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis called infighting among Russian embassy personnel that led to untrue allegations about Russia being a threat to three Czech municipal politicians.