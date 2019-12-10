December 10, 2019 / 10:07 AM / Updated 11 minutes ago
Czech hospital shooting suspect has died: Czech TV
A police officer is seen at a road blockade, as police checks cars after a shooting at Ostrava's University Hospital, near the Slovak-Czech border crossing in Bila, Czech Republic, December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa
PRAGUE (Reuters) - The suspect in a shooting at a hospital in the eastern Czech city of Ostrava on Tuesday has killed himself, Czech Television reported, citing Interior Minister Jan Hamacek.