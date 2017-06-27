FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Health News
June 27, 2017 / 10:20 AM / 2 months ago

African swine fever detected in wild boars in Czech Republic

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Republic has detected African swine fever (ASF) in two wild boars, Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday.

The infected animals were found in Zlin, 300 km (186 miles) south-east of the capital Prague, State Veterinary Administration (SVS) spokesman Petr Vorlicek said.

No pig farm was affected so far.

A 10-km sanitary perimeter has been established including a farm with around 5,000 pigs that are being inspected.

If the infection is detected, all the animals will be culled.

According to the World Organisation for Animal Health (OiE), there is no published treatment or vaccination for ASF. The disease does not affect humans.

Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by Jason Neely

