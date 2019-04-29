Czech PM remains opposed to sector taxes for banks, telecoms: news website

FILE PHOTO: Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis arrives for a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Eva Plevier/Pool

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Monday he remained opposed to introducing sector taxes on banks or telecom companies despite suggesting on the weekend such a tax could be discussed.

Bank shares in Prague fell sharply on Monday after Babis said in a Czech Television report aired on Sunday that he would allow the government discuss introducing a new tax on banks or telecoms despite his long-term opposition to such a move.

Babis told daily newspaper Lidove Noviny’s website on Monday that his opinion on the issue had not changed.

“I said that my opinion on the banking tax remains the same, that the banks will transfer it to the citizens, firms, that it will jeopardize liquidity, mortgage prices, in short, that we don’t want sector taxes,” he said.