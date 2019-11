FILE PHOTO: The Google logo is pictured at the entrance to the Google offices in London, Britain January 18, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech government approved a 7% digital tax proposal on Monday aimed at boosting state coffers by taxing advertising by global internet giants like Google and Facebook, broadcaster Czech Television reported.

The proposed tax, which still must make it past lawmakers in parliament, covers revenue gained from targeted advertising, multilateral digital interface and user data sales.