Czech regulator: watchdog's Huawei warning no threat to 5G auction

A staff member stands in front of a Huawei shop in Beijing, China, March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech telecom regulator CTU said on Thursday there was no threat to a planned auction of new-generation 5G frequencies from the country’s cyber watchdog’s December warning over possible dangers from technology of Chinese firms Huawei and ZTE.

It said in a statement it agreed with the cyber watchdog NUKIB and the industry and interior ministries the warning did not prevent the auction from taking place.

CTU is aiming to start bidding in the auction in November and told Reuters last month that no special conditions were needed in the auction.

Huawei faces growing scrutiny around the globe over its ties with the Chinese government and allegations that Beijing could use its technology for spying. It denies those allegations.