South Korea's KDB signs conditional deal with Hyundai Heavy over Daewoo stake sale

SEOUL (Reuters) - Korea Development Bank, the biggest shareholder of Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Co Ltd, on Thursday said it has signed a conditional deal with Hyundai Heavy Industries Group to sell Daewoo shares.
The state-funded bank said in a statement it signed a memorandum of understanding with Hyundai that includes liquidity support of 2.5 trillion won ($2.25 billion) for Daewoo.
KDB also said it would approach local shipbuilding peer Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd to gauge any interest in taking over Daewoo.
