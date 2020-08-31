Health News
Daiichi Sankyo's COVID-19 vaccine selected by Japanese drug discovery body

TOKYO (Reuters) - Daiichi Sankyo Co said on Monday that its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate was selected for inclusion in a drug discovery program by the Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development.

The vaccine, known as DS-5670, was picked for the second round of AMED’s program dedicated to COVID-19 research. Daiichi Sankyo is aiming to begin clinical studies of the vaccine around March 2021 in collaboration with the University of Tokyo.

