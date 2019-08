(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday approved Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd’s treatment for adult patients with a type of rare, non-cancerous tumor usually affecting joints and limbs.

The label for the treatment, Turalio, includes a boxed warning flagging the risk of serious and potentially fatal liver injury.

Independent experts on an advisory panel to the FDA voted in favor Turalio in May.