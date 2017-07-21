EMA panel recommends against Nektar, Daiichi Sankyo's breast cancer drug

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in London, Britain, April 25, 2017.

(Reuters) - European regulators on Friday recommended against granting approval to a breast cancer drug being developed by Nektar Therapeutics and Daiichi Sankyo's German unit.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said its committee of experts refused authorization to market the investigational drug, Onzeald, as a first-line treatment for adults with advanced breast cancer who have already received other treatment.

One of the main concerns raised by the committee was that the benefit of Onzeald to treat breast cancer that had spread to the brain had not been "sufficiently demonstrated".