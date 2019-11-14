Daimler CEO says robotaxis business is not realistic

Ola Kaellenius, a board member of Daimler AG presents the new Mercedes GLC F-CELL during the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany September 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler has recalibrated its expectations about the potential business model from operating fleets of self-driving cars, Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius said on Thursday.

The task of developing cars which are capable of navigating traffic in urban areas without any driver input, has proven to be more challenging than Daimler’s engineers had expected, Kaellenius said.

“There has been a reality check setting in here,” Kaellenius told investors at the company’s investor day in London. The technology will more likely be applied in trucks, helping freight companies on long haul highway routes, he said.