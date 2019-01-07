Daimler to invest $573 million in autonomous trucks

FILE PHOTO: The Daimler logo is seen before the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin, Germany, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German luxury carmaker Daimler (DAIGn.DE) will invest 500 million euros ($573 million) in the coming years to develop highly autonomous trucks, it said on Monday, a move that will create more than 200 jobs.

The spending plans are part of Daimler’s “global push to bring highly automated trucks (SAE level 4) to the road within a decade”, it said.

Level 4 vehicles are able to drive completely autonomously in most, but not all conditions.