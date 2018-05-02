FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2018 / 1:57 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Daimler to buy electric car battery cells from China's CATL

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STUTTGART, Germany (Reuters) - Daimler (DAIGn.DE) has awarded a contract for supplying electric car battery cells to China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), the German carmaker’s procurement executive, Sabine Angermann, said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference in Stuttgart, Germany, to discuss sourcing of raw materials for electric car batteries, Angermann declined to reveal further details about the volume of the supply contract and whether it goes beyond supplying battery cells for Mercedes-Benz cars built outside of China.

    Daimler reiterated it had joined the Responsible Cobalt Initiative, a program established under a Chinese industry body to tackle risks in the cobalt supply chain arising from artisanal mining.

    Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Adrian Croft

