BMW, Mercedes put automated driving alliance on hold

FILE PHOTO: The Mercedes-Benz logo is seen near the Daimler headquarters, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Stuttgart, Germany, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler (DAIGn.DE) on Friday said it had put on hold a development alliance in the area of automated driving between its luxury brand and rival German luxury carmaker BMW (BMWG.DE).

“Following extensive review, the two companies have arrived at a mutual and amicable agreement to concentrate on their existing development paths, which may also include working with new partners,” Daimler said in a statement.

Daimler said the cooperation, which was announced in 2019, may resume at a later date.