Business News
June 19, 2020 / 12:32 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BMW, Mercedes put automated driving alliance on hold

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Mercedes-Benz logo is seen near the Daimler headquarters, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Stuttgart, Germany, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler (DAIGn.DE) on Friday said it had put on hold a development alliance in the area of automated driving between its luxury brand and rival German luxury carmaker BMW (BMWG.DE).

“Following extensive review, the two companies have arrived at a mutual and amicable agreement to concentrate on their existing development paths, which may also include working with new partners,” Daimler said in a statement.

Daimler said the cooperation, which was announced in 2019, may resume at a later date.

Reporting by Edward Taylor, editing by Thomas Escritt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below