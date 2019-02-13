Daimler appoints Airbus CFO Harald Wilhelm to replace Bodo Uebber

Airbus Chief Financial Officer Harald Wilhelm speaks during Airbus annual press conference on the 2017 financial results in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German car and truck manufacturer Daimler on Wednesday said it had appointed Harald Wilhelm as its new Chief Financial Officer to replace Bodo Uebber.

Daimler said Wilhelm will join the Stuttgart-based company’s management board on April 1, 2019, adding that he would take over responsibility for its finance and controlling unit after the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting on May 22, 2019.

Wilhelm is currently chief financial officer at Airbus, Daimler said.