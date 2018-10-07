Daimler CFO won't renew his term when it ends in 2019

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler’s (DAIGn.DE) finance chief Bodo Uebber won’t seek to renew his contract when it expires in December 2019, the carmaker said late on Sunday.

Bodo Uebber, CFO of Daimler AG attends the car maker's annual news conference in Stuttgart, Germany, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/File Photo

The announcement marks the latest senior management change at Daimler. Last month, Daimler named research chief Ola Kaellenius as its next chief executive officer to succeed long-serving CEO Dieter Zetsche.

Chief Financial Officer Uebber had been a contender for the top job.

Daimler did not announce a reason for the decision.