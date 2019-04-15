Daimler to add new compact SUV to lineup this year: CEO

FILE PHOTO: Daimler AG CEO Dieter Zetsche speaks at the company's annual news conference in Stuttgart, Germany, February 6, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

(Reuters) - Daimler AG Chief Executive Officer Dieter Zetsche said the German automaker would add a new compact SUV to its lineup later this year.

Zetsche at an event in Shanghai on Monday unveiled what he called a concept for a compact Mercedes GLB with seating for seven and rugged off-road tires.

Zetsche said the GLB would not remain a concept for long, and promised the unveiling of a production version by this summer.

In China, Mercedes has declared 2019 the “year of the SUV”, reflecting the growing popularity of such vehicles in the world’s largest car market.