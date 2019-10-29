Mercedes recalls EQC electric car due to potentially faulty bolt

FILE PHOTO: The Mercedes-Benz logo is seen on a Mercedes-Benz F125 concept car that is electrically powered by a hydrogen fuel cell at the Hannover Fair in Hanover, Germany, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler is recalling 1,700 of its new Mercedes-Benz EQC electric cars because of a potentially defective bolt in the differential, which controls wheel rotation during a turn, the company said on Tuesday.

The bolts in the differential could break, forcing Daimler to rework the cars, said a report by German industry publication kfz betrieb, which initially detailed the recall.

A spokesman for Daimler declined to comment in detail, but said while the repairs happened to be on the Mercedes-Benz EQC, the bolt could just as easily have been fitted on a combustion-engined car.