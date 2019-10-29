Business News
October 29, 2019 / 6:36 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Mercedes recalls EQC electric car due to potentially faulty bolt

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Mercedes-Benz logo is seen on a Mercedes-Benz F125 concept car that is electrically powered by a hydrogen fuel cell at the Hannover Fair in Hanover, Germany, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler is recalling 1,700 of its new Mercedes-Benz EQC electric cars because of a potentially defective bolt in the differential, which controls wheel rotation during a turn, the company said on Tuesday.

The bolts in the differential could break, forcing Daimler to rework the cars, said a report by German industry publication kfz betrieb, which initially detailed the recall.

A spokesman for Daimler declined to comment in detail, but said while the repairs happened to be on the Mercedes-Benz EQC, the bolt could just as easily have been fitted on a combustion-engined car.

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below