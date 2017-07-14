FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Berlin: Daimler told German emissions inquiry it hadn't breached rules
July 14, 2017 / 10:09 AM / a month ago

Berlin: Daimler told German emissions inquiry it hadn't breached rules

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Journalists wait for the arrival of Daimler AG CEO Dieter Zetsche before the car maker's annual news conference in Stuttgart, Germany, February 2, 2017.Michaela Rehle

BERLIN (Reuters) - Daimler told a German government committee investigating whether carmakers had sold cars with excessive emissions that it had not broken the law, a Transport Ministry spokesman said on Friday.

The Stuttgart-based carmaker was summoned for a meeting on Thursday to address allegations that it had sold more than a million cars with excessive emissions in Europe and the United States.

The Transport Ministry spokesman added that the German Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) was inspecting Daimler cars for possible excessive emissions.

"Daimler said during the meeting on Thursday that it had acted in accordance with the law," the spokesman said during a regular government news conference.

Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michelle Martin

