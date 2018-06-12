FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2018 / 1:25 PM / in 7 minutes

Daimler says large part of recall cars already slated for updates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A large part of vehicles that Daimler has to recall over unauthorized software defeat devices were already slated to undergo voluntary service measures, a Daimler spokesman said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Dieter Zetsche, CEO of Mercedes car maker Daimler AG presents the new Mercedes AMG Project One car during the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany September 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

Germany’s Transport Ministry said on Monday that 774,000 Mercedes-Benz vehicles in Europe had been found to contain unauthorized software defeat devices and ordered Daimler to recall more than 200,000 cars in Germany.

Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Caroline Copley

