Daimler says large part of recall cars already slated for updates

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A large part of vehicles that Daimler has to recall over unauthorized software defeat devices were already slated to undergo voluntary service measures, a Daimler spokesman said on Tuesday.
Germany’s Transport Ministry said on Monday that 774,000 Mercedes-Benz vehicles in Europe had been found to contain unauthorized software defeat devices and ordered Daimler to recall more than 200,000 cars in Germany.
Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Caroline Copley