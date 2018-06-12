Daimler denies Bild report that more Mercedes cars contain unauthorized software

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler denied a report by German daily Bild that there are around 3 million Mercedes diesel vehicles suspected of being affected by unauthorized software defeat devices.

Bild reported, citing company sources that the G-Class, E-Coupe, S-Class, GLE and the C-Class with a Renault engine were also being examined.

Daimler said in response that the recall was clearly limited to the numbers announced on Monday.

The German transport ministry said on Monday that 774,000 Mercedes-Benz vehicles in Europe had been found to contain unauthorized software defeat devices and ordered Daimler to recall more than 200,000 cars in Germany.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Vito models with diesel engines and a sports utility variant of the sedan, known as the GLC, were the main cars found to be at fault, the ministry said.