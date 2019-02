The Daimler is seen during a press conference on the second press day of the Paris auto show, in Paris, France, October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

BERLIN (Reuters) - German prosecutors in the city of Stuttgart have opened penalty proceedings against carmaker Daimler linked to suspected manipulation of diesel cars, the prosecution office said on Wednesday.

The prosecutors are examining whether Daimler executives have neglected their legal duties, it added.

A Daimler spokeswoman said the company was fully cooperating with the authorities.