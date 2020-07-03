Deals
July 3, 2020 / 1:07 AM / Updated an hour ago

Daimler to take 10% Farasis stake as part of battery cell pact

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Daimler logo is seen before the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin, Germany, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German luxury carmaker Daimler (DAIGn.DE) on Friday said it will deepen a strategic partnership with Farasis Energy (Ganzhou) Co., Ltd, a pact which includes taking an equity stake of around 10% in the Chinese battery cell manufacturer.

The alliance aims to develop highly advanced cell technologies to increase vehicle range and cut charging times.

Farasis will build a plant for battery cells in Bitterfeld-Wolfen and Daimler Greater China will invest a multi-million euro amount as part of Farasis’ IPO, Daimler said.

This will give Daimler the option of nominating a representative for a seat on the supervisory board of the battery cell manufacturer, the Stuttgart-based carmaker said in a statement.

Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below