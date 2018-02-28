FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
MobileWorldCongress
LipperAwards
Myanmar
North Korea
Earnings
NorthKorea
The Trump Effect
Breakingviews
Business News
February 28, 2018 / 2:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Geely chairman not seeking Daimler board seat: Bild am Sonntag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Li Shufu, the founder and main owner of China’s Geely [GEELY.UL], is not seeking influence over Daimler’s (DAIGn.DE) strategy via representation on its board after building up a stake of almost 10 percent in the German carmaker, according to a newspaper interview.

    “I respect the values and culture of Daimler. I have never asked for a seat on the supervisory board, and that doesn’t have any priority for me,” German weekly Bild am Sonntag quoted Li as saying in an interview.

    Geely’s purchase of a $9 billion stake in the maker of Mercedes-Benz cars has rekindled fears in Germany of its highly-prized expertise falling into Chinese hands.

    Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Arno Schuetze

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.