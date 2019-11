FILE PHOTO: The Daimler logo is seen before the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin, Germany, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler (DAIGn.DE) on Friday announced plans to cut thousands of jobs across the globe by the end of 2022.

“The automotive industry is in the middle of the biggest transformation in its history,” Daimler said in a statement.