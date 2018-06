FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler on Friday said that Katrin Adt would become the new head of its Smart compact car brand, succeeding Annette Winkler, who will step down on Sept. 30, 2018.

The Daimler logo is seen before the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin, Germany, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Adt worked for Daimler between 1999 and 2013, followed by a stint at a human resource consultancy. She returned to Daimler in 2014 as vice president in the carmaker’s human resource department.