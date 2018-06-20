Daimler issues profit warning, blames U.S.-China trade war

(Reuters) - Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE) on Wednesday flagged headwinds for its 2018 earnings mainly due to fewer-than-expected Mercedes-Benz SUV sales and likely higher costs resulting from increased import tariffs for U.S. vehicles into the Chinese market.

FILE PHOTO: The Daimler logo is seen before the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin, Germany, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

The automaker also said the effect of tariffs cannot be fully compensated by reallocating vehicles to other markets.

The company said its profit will also be hurt by a new vehicle certification process, recall of some diesel vehicles and declining demand for its buses in Latin America.