The Daimler logo is seen before the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin, Germany, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler (DAIGn.DE) told European regulators late last month that it will have to recall 127,847 Mercedes vehicles to replace the R134a coolant, trade publication kfz-betrieb reported on Wednesday, not citing the source of its information.

Daimler was not immediately available for comment.