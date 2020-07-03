French finance minister urges Daimler to reconsider plan to sell Hambach site

FILE PHOTO: French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire speaks as he delivers a statement with German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier before a bilateral meeting, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Berlin, Germany, June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/Pool

PARIS (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire urged German carmaker Daimler (DAIGn.DE) on Friday to reconsider plans to sell its factory in Hambach, France.

The carmaker said earlier on Friday it would seek to sell the factory where it produces electric and combustion-engined variants of its two-seater Smart vehicles, as part of an overhaul of its production system.

“Daimler must keep all options open, including keeping the site,” Le Maire said.