Mercedes has re-started China production, still assessing virus impact

STUTTGART, Germany (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz has re-started production of luxury passenger cars in Beijing this week, Ola Kaellenius, Chief Executive of parent company Daimler (DAIGn.DE), said on Tuesday.

“We started up our factories yesterday and will ramp up on the production and the retail side,” Kaellenius told analysts at the carmaker’s annual results news conference in Stuttgart.

It is still too early to gauge what the impact of the coronavirus will be on Daimler’s business, Kaellenius said.