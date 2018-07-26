Daimler CEO says weaker Mercedes prices tied to WLTP bottlenecks

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler (DAIGn.DE) Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said the introduction of the new WLTP emissions testing procedure was causing delays getting Mercedes-Benz vehicles certified for road worthiness, distorting supply and demand.

Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche gives a speech at the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin, Germany, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

“We build those cars that can pass certification but this may not be the vehicle that the customer had ordered,” Zetsche said in a call with journalists to discuss second-quarter results on Thursday. “This has an impact on pricing.”

Zetsche further said a supply shortage of battery cells was causing a delay in sales of electric Smart cars and hybrid Mercedes-Benz models.