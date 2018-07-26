FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
July 26, 2018 / 1:25 PM / in 40 minutes

Daimler CEO says weaker Mercedes prices tied to WLTP bottlenecks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler (DAIGn.DE) Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said the introduction of the new WLTP emissions testing procedure was causing delays getting Mercedes-Benz vehicles certified for road worthiness, distorting supply and demand.

Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche gives a speech at the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin, Germany, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

“We build those cars that can pass certification but this may not be the vehicle that the customer had ordered,” Zetsche said in a call with journalists to discuss second-quarter results on Thursday. “This has an impact on pricing.”

Zetsche further said a supply shortage of battery cells was causing a delay in sales of electric Smart cars and hybrid Mercedes-Benz models.

Reporting by Edward Taylor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.