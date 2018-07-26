Daimler second-quarter profit hit by weaker pricing, tariffs

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler’s (DAIGn.DE) second-quarter profit fell 30 percent due to weaker pricing at Mercedes-Benz Cars, currency headwinds and tariffs from a global trade dispute which threatens to further dent auto industry earnings.

FILE PHOTO: The Daimler logo is seen before the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin, Germany, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Last month Daimler blamed the trade spat between China and the United States when it cut its 2018 forecast. Rivals Fiat Chrysler (FCHA.MI) and General Motors (GM.N) followed suit this week, also lowering their full-year expectations.

Daimler on Thursday said the margin on its Mercedes-Benz luxury vehicles narrowed to 8.4 percent in the second quarter, from 10 percent a year earlier because of a weaker pricing environment.

Group earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) dropped to 2.64 billion euros in the quarter ending June, Daimler said, blaming a fire at a supplier, expenditure on self-driving and zero-emission vehicles and weaker sales of luxury cars.

Sales of Mercedes-Benz Cars fell 1 percent in the second quarter and Daimler warned that sales will be impacted further by new anti-pollution standards.

“Due to challenges in the supply chain as well as a longer certification process than usual for a number of models in some international markets it will come to temporary suspensions in the availability of vehicles,” Daimler said.

Despite this, the company reiterated that Mercedes-Benz Cars plans to achieve unit sales around the prior-year level thanks to further growth in the Chinese market.

The introduction of new Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) testing standards have already caused a slowdown in sales for carmakers and suppliers including Volkswagen and Valeo (VLOF.PA). The French supplier cut its 2018 profitability goal on Wednesday blaming WLTP.

Because the new tests are based on real-world driving scenarios manufacturers get higher carbon dioxide readings than under the old system, forcing some carmakers to delay road certification and sales.