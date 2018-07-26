FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2018 / 11:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Daimler to split business into cars, trucks, mobility units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler (DAIGn.DE) unveiled a new corporate structure on Thursday designed to give its trucks, mobility services and Mercedes-Benz car division greater scope to chase growth in an era when carmakers prepare to launch fleets of autonomous cars.

The Daimler logo is seen before the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin, Germany, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

The company said it would set up three legally independent entities — Mercedes-Benz AG, Daimler Truck AG and Daimler Mobility AG, under the umbrella of Daimler AG.

As part of the reorganization it has struck an agreement with labor representatives that includes a pledge to secure jobs and invest in German sites, it said.

Reporting by Edward Taylor and Maria Sheahan; Editing by Arno Schuetze

