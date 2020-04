The Mercedes-Benz logo is seen near the Daimler headquarters, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Stuttgart, Germany, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

(Reuters) - German luxury carmaker Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE) on Wednesday reported preliminary first-quarter earnings before interest and tax that slumped 78% to 617 million euros, following disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said it also expects total unit sales and revenue for 2020 to be lower compared to last year.