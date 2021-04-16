Daimler profit soars as China drives recovery

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Daimler’s first-quarter operating profit surged, with higher vehicle prices and strong demand in China powering its recovery from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

FILE PHOTO: The Mercedes Benz star is seen on the bonnet of a new Mercedes-Benz S-Class limousine at the company's test center, near Immendingen, Germany October 14, 2020. Picture taken October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Quarterly adjusted group earnings before interest and tax jumped to 5 billion euros ($6 billion) in the first three months of 2021 from 719 million euros a year earlier, the German carmaker said on Friday.

That was above average analyst expectations of 4 billion euros, prompting it to release key figures a week ahead of schedule, it said. The comparable figure in 2019 was 2.3 billion euros.

“Favourable sales momentum at Mercedes-Benz Cars driven by all major regions, especially China, strongly supported the product mix and pricing in the first quarter,” Daimler said.

“Daimler was able to benefit from this development thanks to convincing product substance combined with significant fixed cost reductions,” it added.

Volkswagen a day earlier had also singled out China as one of the drivers of a global automotive recovery.. Its Porsche luxury cars business reported a 36% rise in sales in the first three months of the year.

Adding to the positive tone, European car registrations for March bounced back from a year ago when coronavirus lockdowns and accompanying uncertainty across Europe took a toll on sales.

Daimler shares rose by as much as 2.9%, taking them to their highest level in more than 5 years. Shares have gained a third year-to-date, as investors are warming up to electric car strategies outlined by German carmakers.

“The magnitude of the beat will likely lead to upgrades despite what looks like a challenging production environment for the industry in Q2,” Jefferies analysts wrote, keeping a “buy” rating on the stock.

The global car sector has been hit by a shortage of crucial semiconductors, causing several rivals, including Ford, General Motors and Volkswagen, to cut or adjust production.

Daimler, which has remained largely unaffected so far, did not comment on the chip crunch.

The carmaker, which is due to release detailed quarterly results on April 23, said adjusted industrial free cash flow reached 2.8 billion euros, against a consensus forecast for 1.8 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8355 euros)