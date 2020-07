FILE PHOTO: Mercedes logo is seen as Ola Kaellenius, CEO of German luxury car manufacturer Daimler AG, speaks at the annual results news conference in Stuttgart, Germany, February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler (DAIGn.DE) reported a consensus beating second-quarter operating loss of 1.68 billion euros ($1.91 billion) on Thursday and said it expected earnings before interest and taxes in 2020 to be higher than last year.