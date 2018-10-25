Daimler third-quarter hit by Germany slump as CEO forecasts high demand in fourth quarter

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler (DAIGn.DE) Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche on Thursday said customer demand remains strong even as a regulatory crackdown on diesel cars and a 13 percent sales slowdown for Mercedes-Benz cars in Germany weighed on third-quarter earnings.

FILE PHOTO: The Daimler is seen during a press conference on the second press day of the Paris auto show, in Paris, France, October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

“The automotive industry and thus also Daimler are still in a very challenging environment. The continued high demand from our customers makes us confident for the fourth quarter,” Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said in a statement.

Daimler last week said its full-year operating profit would fall by over 10 percent because of “government proceedings and measures in various regions”, in what amounts to the company’s second profit warning in four months.