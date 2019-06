The Daimler logo is seen before the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin, Germany, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler has increased provisions for issues related to diesel vehicles, the company said on Sunday, dimming the prospects for the carmaker’s second-quarter earnings.

The provision for “ongoing governmental proceedings and measures” will be a high three-digit million euro amount, the carmaker said.