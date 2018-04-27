Daimler sees currency effects tempering Mercedes revenue growth

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Daimler (DAIGn.DE) said currency headwinds will dampen revenue growth at its Mercedes-Benz luxury vehicles division this year, after foreign exchange effects and the absence of one-off gains pushed the group’s first-quarter operating profit 12 percent lower.

The Mercedes-Benz logo is seen before the company's annual news conference in Stuttgart, Germany, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Daimler’s Chief Financial Officer Bodo Uebber said the company now expected a burden on earnings this year in excess of 1 billion euros tied to currency effects and the strong euro.

Group earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) dropped to 3.34 billion euros ($4.03 billion) in the three months through March, below analyst expectations.

Results in the year-earlier quarter were boosted by the reversal of an impairment of Daimler’s equity investment in BAIC Motor Corp (1958.HK) and the valuation of a stake in map maker HERE.

The return on sales at its Mercedes-Benz Cars division inched up to 9 percent in the first quarter, from 8.9 percent a year earlier, thanks to a 5 percent rise in car sales to 594,299 vehicles, the company’s best ever quarter for luxury sales.

The profitability of its luxury cars division was dented by higher expenses for revaluing the leasing portfolio in Germany, Daimler said.

Although Mercedes-Benz expects to continue posting new sales records, revenue growth will be impacted going forward, the Stuttgart-based carmaker said.

“At Mercedes-Benz Cars, the expected exchange rate developments and lifecycle effects will dampen the development of revenue, so the division is expected to post full-year revenue at the high level of 2017,” Daimler said.

($1 = 0.8262 euros)