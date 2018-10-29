Daimler doesn't rule out future cooperation with Tesla: report

Dieter Zetsche, chairman of the board of management of Daimler AG, attends a press conference on the second press day of the Paris auto show, in Paris, France, October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

WARSAW (Reuters) - Daimler AG does not rule out cooperating with Tesla Inc in future even though the German luxury car producer sold its stake in the U.S. electric vehicles company, Daimler’s chief executive told a Polish newspaper.

Dieter Zetsche told the daily Rzeczpospolita that after selling the Tesla shares he “never regretted it. This does not exclude a cooperation in a future.”

The Stuttgart-based maker of Mercedes-Benz cars sold its 4 percent stake in Tesla in 2014. Last month it unveiled its electric SUV to compete with Tesla, which has dominated the fast-growing market for premium battery cars.

Zetsche, who is set to leave his post in May, said he saw no reason to buy Tesla shares again.