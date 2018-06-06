FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2018 / 5:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

Daimler Trucks eyes strong second half but Q2 challenging: CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT/PORTLAND (Reuters) - Daimler’s (DAIGn.DE) truck division expects a strong second half of the year but second-quarter business remains challenging, its finance chief said, citing problems in the supply chain.

The Daimler logo is seen before the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin, Germany, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

“Q2 will be challenging but we see a strong second half of the year,” CFO Jochen Goetz said on Wednesday at an analyst conference in Portland, Oregon.

    “We are currently facing some problems on the supply chain, we will not lose a single truck but some (trucks) might be invoiced in Q3,” Goetz said.

    A new efficiency program will not be needed, Goetz said, adding the truckmaker will focus on executing its previous savings plan and aim to lower costs by 1.4 billion euros ($1.65 billion) as planned by 2019.

    Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach. Writing by Andreas Cremer, editing by David Evans

