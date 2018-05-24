German regulator orders recall of Daimler diesel van

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s road vehicle authority KBA has ordered Daimler (DAIGn.DE) to recall its Mercedes van model Vito 1.6l Diesel Euro 6, saying engine control features to reduce exhaust emissions were in breach of regulations.

FILE PHOTO: A Mercedes Benz Vito van at the IAA truck show in Hanover, September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

In a statement on Thursday, Daimler said it would appeal against the decision and fight it in court, if necessary, though it said it was cooperating fully with the regulator.

Car owners would be informed about a free-of-charge software update as soon as it is available, the carmaker added.

Germany’s Transport Ministry in February began looking into alleged use of an illegal defeat device in about 1,000 Mercedes-Benz Vito vehicles.

Daimler on Thursday said the software features in question were not necessary for the Vito model to pass European emission tests.

Since rival Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) admitted in 2015 to cheating U.S. emissions tests, German carmakers including VW, Daimler and BMW (BMWG.DE) have faced a backlash against diesel technology in which they have invested billions of euros.

German prosecutors have investigated Daimler for more than a year on suspicion of false advertising and the possible manipulation of emission-control features.

U.S. investigators, in turn, are looking into on-board software that may have helped Mercedes-Benz vehicle to pass diesel emissions tests, German weekly Bild am Sonntag reported in February, citing confidential documents.