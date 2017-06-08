China's Dali Foods says hedge fund comments about its finances 'misleading'

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's Dali Foods Group Co Ltd, whose share price dropped after a U.S. hedge fund questioned its finances, on Thursday said the fund's comments were "inappropriate", "misleading" and based on biased information.

Shares in the food and beverage maker fell almost 9 percent on Wednesday after David Dan, co-founder of GeoInvesting and chief investment officer of FG Alpha Management, said Dali Foods' capital and operating expenditure figures "don't make sense" and had "tax inconsistencies."

Dali Foods, in a stock exchange filing, said FG Alpha had not approached or interviewed its directors or senior management prior to Dan's comments and disclosing a short position in the firm. It said it would consider measures to protect shareholder interests, including legal action.

Hong Kong stocks hit a 23-month intraday high before closing lower on Wednesday, a day in which short positions were disclosed in some listings.

Dali Foods tumbled as much as 8.9 percent on Wednesday, before paring losses at the close of trade.

The stock slid nearly 4 percent early on Thursday but was trading 1.6 percent higher by mid-morning. That compared with a 0.1 percent rise in the benchmark share price index.