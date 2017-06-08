FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Dali Foods says hedge fund comments about its finances 'misleading'
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
June 8, 2017 / 3:40 AM / 2 months ago

China's Dali Foods says hedge fund comments about its finances 'misleading'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's Dali Foods Group Co Ltd, whose share price dropped after a U.S. hedge fund questioned its finances, on Thursday said the fund's comments were "inappropriate", "misleading" and based on biased information.

Shares in the food and beverage maker fell almost 9 percent on Wednesday after David Dan, co-founder of GeoInvesting and chief investment officer of FG Alpha Management, said Dali Foods' capital and operating expenditure figures "don't make sense" and had "tax inconsistencies."

Dali Foods, in a stock exchange filing, said FG Alpha had not approached or interviewed its directors or senior management prior to Dan's comments and disclosing a short position in the firm. It said it would consider measures to protect shareholder interests, including legal action.

Hong Kong stocks hit a 23-month intraday high before closing lower on Wednesday, a day in which short positions were disclosed in some listings.

Dali Foods tumbled as much as 8.9 percent on Wednesday, before paring losses at the close of trade.

The stock slid nearly 4 percent early on Thursday but was trading 1.6 percent higher by mid-morning. That compared with a 0.1 percent rise in the benchmark share price index.

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Christopher Cushing

