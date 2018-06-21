FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2018 / 5:23 PM / in 2 hours

Top Dalradian shareholder supports Orion Mine takeover offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - M&G Investment Management, the biggest shareholder in Dalradian Resources Inc (DNA.TO), said on Thursday it was supportive of a friendly cash takeover offer for Dalradian from private equity group Orion Mine Finance.

The C$1.47 per share offer is fair, Jamie Horvat, director of global equities at M&G, told Reuters. M&G owns 12.8 percent of Dalradian.

The transaction also has the support of Blackrock Inc (BLK.N), which owns approximately 10.7 percent of Dalradian, Dalradian said in a statement.

The offer by Orion, a private equity mining firm based in New York, represents a 62 percent premium to Dalradian shares at close on June 20. The miner has a high-grade gold project in Northern Ireland.

Reporting by Susan Taylor, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
