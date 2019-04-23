Olam International eyes Nigeria's wheat market with Dangote Flour Mills deal

(Reuters) - Commodity trader Olam International on Tuesday said it will buy Dangote Flour Mills Plc, as it looks to bolster its position in Nigeria’s wheat market.

Olam’s Nigerian unit, which holds a 0.1 percent stake in Dangote Flour Mills, will buy the rest of the company for an enterprise value of 130 billion naira ($425 million).

The deal expands Olam’s reach in the pasta market in Nigeria, as it looks to cash in on the growing demand of wheat-based products in the region.

The final deal value will be based on net debt and net working capital of Dangote Flour Mills, the company said in a statement.

Olam will fund the deal, which is on a debt free and a cash free basis, from internal cash resources and existing borrowing.