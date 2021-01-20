French state remains vigilant regarding Danone and activist fund - minister

FILE PHOTO: Company logos are seen on products displayed before French food group Danone 2019 annual results presentation in Paris, France, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told BFM Business TV on Wednesday the French state would be vigilant regarding the situation with Danone, the French food company in which activist investor Bluebell Capital Partners has taken a stake.

In a letter send by the fund to Danone board member Michel Landel in November, Bluebell has called on Danone Chief Executive Emmanuel Faber to step down.